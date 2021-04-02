Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Richmond Diabetes and Endocrinology8266 Atlee Rd # Mob, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7686
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highest recommendation. Best specialist I have ever had. Very thorough; knowledgeable and explains everything well. Considerate and personable.
About Dr. Douglas Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
- College of William and Mary
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
