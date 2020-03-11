Dr. Jeffery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Jeffery, MD
Dr. Douglas Jeffery, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They completed their residency with University Of Nm School Of Med
Dr. Jeffery works at
Lake Norman Neurology - Mooresville124 Professional Park Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
6 years ago I was fortunate enough to get an appointment with Dr Jeffrey's the day before Thanksgiving as he had a cancellation. I had previously been seen by another neurologist who had me going to a Neurosurgeon claiming I needed neck surgery. The neurosurgeon advise me no but asked me if I had ever been diagnosed with MS. Contacting my primary physician they were able to get me in with Doctor Jeffrey's who looked at my MRI'S, spoke to me in great length and assessed me and diagnosed me with multiple sclerosis. Within two days he had a nurse come out to my home and I was administered 5 days of IV steroids and placed out of work for a period of six weeks and began my treatment. Over the next three years I was placed on two medications that proved not to be the right one until Ocrevus was approved :-) I have been on Ocrevus almost three years and have been relapse free. I thank God everyday for this wonderful doctor and his team of professionals that work with him!
- Neurology
- English
- 1043296130
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- Neurology
Dr. Jeffery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jeffery has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Trigeminal Neuralgia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine).
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.