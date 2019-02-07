Dr. Douglas Ichikawa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ichikawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Ichikawa, DPM
Overview
Dr. Douglas Ichikawa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Ichikawa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Center at UW Medical Center - Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ichikawa?
Though I only communicated with Dr. Ichikawa & his clinic via phone and email, I was thoroughly impressed with how organized, honest and patient they were. Unfortunately, my special medical conditions revealed that I was not the right candidate for this procedure. However, the team knew this going in and had emphasized my safety as their #1 concern. I would not hesitate to recommend them to others.
About Dr. Douglas Ichikawa, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124099601
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ichikawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ichikawa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ichikawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ichikawa works at
Dr. Ichikawa has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ichikawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ichikawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ichikawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ichikawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ichikawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.