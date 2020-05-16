Dr. Hopper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Hopper, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hopper, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hopper works at
Locations
Vitality & Longevity Medical Center A Professional Medical Corp.2221 Lincoln Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Directions (310) 581-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was assigned Dr. Hopper as my GP during covid19 so never personally met him but he and his office person, Colleen, were outstanding. Colleen went above and beyond to help me navigate the health care system and get the specialist I need asap. She touched base with me on her days off and gave me updates and assured me she and Dr. Hopper were checking every day to get me to the right place. They did, and I am so pleased. I have never had such care from a Dr's office - especially since I am a new patient and we have never met. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Douglas Hopper, MD
- Family Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427117373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopper speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopper. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopper.
