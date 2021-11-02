Dr. Douglas Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Holmes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
-
1
Ent & Audiology3820 Ed Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 782-9003
-
2
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3012
Hospital Affiliations
- Carteret Health Care
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
Best Provider
About Dr. Douglas Holmes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1861460156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.