Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Holden, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Holden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Holden works at
Locations
-
1
Garden State Orthopaedic Assoc. PA28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4434Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hoboken Office33-41 NEWARK ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 876-5300
-
3
Clifton Office925 Clifton Ave Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 330-0700
-
4
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.400 Franklin Tpke Ste 112, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 825-2266Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
5
Parsippany Office2 Sylvan Way Ste 106, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (862) 242-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holden?
This is my second time going to Dr. Holden, I believe he’s one of the best orthopedic surgeons out here
About Dr. Douglas Holden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1861469694
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of Rochester
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holden speaks Polish and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.