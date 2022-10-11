Overview

Dr. Douglas Holden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Holden works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Mahwah, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.