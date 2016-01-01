Overview

Dr. Douglas Hoisington, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Hoisington works at Center Stage Primary Care in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Silvis, IL and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.