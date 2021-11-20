Dr. Douglas Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hoffman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr Hoffman is so capable, kind and reasonable about methods of treatment. He actively listens and compassionately cares for his patient. He has innovative and proven techniques and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him
About Dr. Douglas Hoffman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841228301
Education & Certifications
- Hc Mc
- St Margaret Meml Hospital
- St Margaret Meml Hospital
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoffman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.