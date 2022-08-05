Dr. Douglas Hershkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hershkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hershkowitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Adventhealth Sebring, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Hershkowitz works at
Locations
HCA Florida Neurosurgery - Punta Gorda517 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 269-8225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Hershkowitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurosurgery
