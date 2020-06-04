Overview

Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Henstrom works at Utah Facial Plastics in Draper, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.