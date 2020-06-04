See All Plastic Surgeons in Draper, UT
Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Henstrom works at Utah Facial Plastics in Draper, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utah Facial Plastics
    114 E 12450 S Ste 206, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-6006
    Utah Facial Plastics
    2255 N Robins Dr Ste 205, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-6007
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Rhinoseptoplasty

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Rosy — Jun 04, 2020
    
    About Dr. Douglas Henstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558333179
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education

