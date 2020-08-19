Dr. Douglas Hempel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hempel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hempel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hempel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hempel works at
Locations
West Suburban Center Arthritis601 N Barker Rd Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 785-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Hempel for a second opinion . He was very thorough and took his time to listen to me.
About Dr. Douglas Hempel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164423844
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hempel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hempel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hempel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hempel works at
Dr. Hempel has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hempel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hempel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hempel.
