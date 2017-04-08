Dr. Heinrichs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Heinrichs, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Heinrichs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Heinrichs works at
Locations
Douglas W Heinrichs MD & Assocs5034 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 103, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 964-6486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and understanding. Very responsive. Hard to say that for many doctors.
About Dr. Douglas Heinrichs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1245397306
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinrichs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinrichs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinrichs.
