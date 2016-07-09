See All Vascular Surgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD

Vascular Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Dr. Hatter works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2656 Edith Ave Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Appendicitis
Carotid Artery Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Embolism
Gallstones
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Abdominal Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Drainage
Brain Injury
Burn Injuries
Colorectal Cancer
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Iliac Aneurysm
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Lymphedema
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Spider Veins
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Injuries
Traumatic Resuscitation
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Ventral Hernia

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Jul 09, 2016
Wonderful doctor and all around human being
Gayle D in Palo Cedro, CA — Jul 09, 2016
Photo: Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD
About Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1649368259
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • National Naval Medical Center|Usnaval Hosp Bethesda
Internship

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Hatter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hatter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hatter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hatter works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hatter’s profile.

Dr. Hatter has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

