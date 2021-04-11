See All Hand Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with Phoenix Integrated Hand Fell

Dr. Hassan works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Tacoma
    1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 830-5200
    Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor
    2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 358-4002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Ganglion Cyst
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Apr 11, 2021
    Friendly and professional visit. Covid precautions followed.
    — Apr 11, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1407822919
    Education & Certifications

    • Phoenix Integrated Hand Fell
    • U Saskatchewan
    • Toronto East Genl Hosp
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

