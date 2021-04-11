Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with Phoenix Integrated Hand Fell
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
-
1
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Tacoma1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
-
2
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 358-4002
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and professional visit. Covid precautions followed.
About Dr. Douglas Hassan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1407822919
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated Hand Fell
- U Saskatchewan
- Toronto East Genl Hosp
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
