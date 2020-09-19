Overview

Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Hargrave works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.