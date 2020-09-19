See All Plastic Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Hargrave works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Group
    455 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-0505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 19, 2020
    Dr. Hargrave is amazing!! He listened to my needs. He truly cares about his patients and clearly has a passion for what he does. I am 100% satisfied with my results!!
    SaraM — Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225001761
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Missouri at Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Hargrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hargrave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hargrave works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hargrave’s profile.

    Dr. Hargrave has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hargrave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

