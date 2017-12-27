Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Institute of Texas18220 State Highway 249 Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 912-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansen is a great foot surgeon and he's very caring and compassionate about his patients. He takes his patient's health and care very serious, he's also understanding of his patient's needs. He goes above and beyond than most other doctors to make sure his patients are well and heal properly. He takes his time with each of his patients for the proper care that each person needs and he doesn't rush. I would recommend Dr. Hansen to anyone in need of a great foot Dr. Scheduling is easy also
About Dr. Douglas Hansen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1598012148
Education & Certifications
- Kingwood Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Idaho State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.