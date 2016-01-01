Dr. Douglas Hanel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Hanel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Hanel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Hanel works at
Locations
Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview908 Jefferson St Fl 7, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery Clinic at Harborview325 9th Ave Fl 1, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Hanel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972540615
Education & Certifications
- Univ Louisville
- St Louis Univ Hosps
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanel has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.