Overview

Dr. Douglas Hanel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Hanel works at Hand, Elbow & Shoulder Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

