Dr. Halsted has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Halsted, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Halsted, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted works at
Locations
New England Orthopedic Specialists4 Centennial Dr Ste 201, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6262
Massachusetts General Orthopaedic Associates104 Endicott St Ste LL00, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr.Halsted. Highly skilled hand surgeon.
About Dr. Douglas Halsted, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1669528527
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halsted accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halsted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halsted has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halsted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Halsted. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halsted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halsted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halsted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.