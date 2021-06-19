Overview

Dr. Donald Hackenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Hackenberg works at Children's Medical Group Inc in Akron, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.