Overview

Dr. Douglas Gula, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gula works at Midwest Orthopedics Sprts Medcn in Hamilton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.