Dr. Douglas Gresham, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Gresham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Locations
Savannah Endocrine & Diabetes PC340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 1600, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 355-6029
Southcoast Pharmacy1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 691-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been jerked around by another endocrinologist. It’s been a huge pain, but I’m so thankful I got to see Dr. Gresham. He actually listened to me and wanted to get me the help I needed. What a great experience. Wish I would’ve found him sooner! Also staff was super friendly. Not what I’m used to from most offices, it was refreshing.
About Dr. Douglas Gresham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gresham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gresham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gresham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gresham has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gresham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gresham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gresham.
