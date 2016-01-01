Dr. Greenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas Greenblatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Greenblatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Greenblatt works at
Locations
East San Gabriel Valley Mhc1359 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA 91724 Directions (626) 430-2900
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Greenblatt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033369517
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
