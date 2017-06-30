Overview

Dr. Douglas Green, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Green works at Cleveland Clinic Fairlawn Urology in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.