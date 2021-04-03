Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.
Dr. Grayson works at
Locations
1
Omni Eye Services475 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (732) 750-0400
2
Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park218 State Rt 17 N Ste 310, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (973) 538-7400
3
Omni Eye Services20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 345-3004
4
Omni Eye Services - Parsippany2200 State Rt 10 Ste 109, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 538-7400
5
Omni Eye Services - Brooklyn1585 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (201) 368-2444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grayson did a fairly good job - bit swelling but it went away after two weeks. Staff is very friendly, but there is long waiting time dur to poor management.
About Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye And Ear Inf
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
