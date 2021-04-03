Overview

Dr. Douglas Grayson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.



Dr. Grayson works at Omni Eye Services in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Rochelle Park, NJ, New York, NY, Parsippany, NJ and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.