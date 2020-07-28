Dr. Douglas Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Goldberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Goldberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Goldberg works at
Locations
NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Roslyn Cardiology, Prohealth C2 Ohio Dr # 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-2970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goldberg is the most compassionate knowledgeable heart doctor I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing, if not for him my life would be different, he corrected the problem that I had when in fact, no other heart doctor was able to diagnose !! My family thanks God for him every day, truly brilliant,
About Dr. Douglas Goldberg, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
