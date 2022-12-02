Overview

Dr. Douglas Glod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Glod works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.