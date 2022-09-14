See All Oncologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Douglas Gladstone, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Gladstone, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gladstone works at Johns Hopkins Hospital Oncology in Baltimore, MD with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital Oncology
    1650 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-6471
  2. 2
    450 Lakeville Rd Ste D, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Acute Leukemia
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Nodular Lymphoma
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Graft vs Host Disease
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Transplant
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Thalassemia
Thoracentesis
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Douglas Gladstone, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386660207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gladstone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gladstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gladstone has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gladstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladstone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

