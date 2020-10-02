See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Geenens works at Geenens Psychiatry in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Geenens Psychiatry P.A.
    4901 W 136th St, Leawood, KS 66224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 488-2012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265504971
Education & Certifications

  • HARVARD MED SCH
Residency
  • Menninger Clinic
Internship
  • University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
Medical Education
  • KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Undergraduate School
  • Baker University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Geenens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geenens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Geenens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Geenens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Geenens works at Geenens Psychiatry in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Geenens’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Geenens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geenens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geenens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geenens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

