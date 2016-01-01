Dr. Douglas Gedestad, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedestad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Gedestad, DMD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Gedestad, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Gedestad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Douglas A. Gedestad DMD2409 L St Ste 1, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 288-9660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gedestad?
About Dr. Douglas Gedestad, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1780825968
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gedestad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gedestad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gedestad works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedestad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedestad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gedestad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gedestad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.