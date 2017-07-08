Overview

Dr. Douglas Freeley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Freeley works at All City Ophthalmology Services in Flushing, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Heterophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.