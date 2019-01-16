See All Hand Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Freedman works at West LA Hand Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 545E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-2042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kienbock's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2019
    I was terrified when I learned my broken wrist needed surgery. But Dr. Freedman put me at ease, was warm and very knowledgeable. It was also very easy to see him right away and shortly thereafter he performed surgery. My wrist healed beautifully and I’m able to do all my favorite yoga and Pilates classes without any issues.
    molly stanton in Santa Monica , CA — Jan 16, 2019
    About Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801846423
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • University NC
    • Yale University
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at West LA Hand Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Dupuytren's Contracture and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

