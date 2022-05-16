Overview

Dr. Douglas Freedberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Freedberg works at Arizona Sports Medicine Center - Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.