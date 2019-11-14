Overview

Dr. Douglas Fredrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.