Dr. Douglas Fredrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Fredrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 395 Hickey Blvd Fl Ca, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 742-2000
-
2
The Permanente Medical Group Inc1800 Harrison St Fl 7, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (650) 742-2000
-
3
Casey Eye Physicians and Surgeons LLC3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3496
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Fredrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1053366633
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
