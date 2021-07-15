Dr. Douglas Fraser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Fraser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Fraser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Fraser works at
Locations
Lakeview Center Inc1221 W Lakeview Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 437-8952
Access Behavioral Health3298 Summit Blvd Ste 12, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 437-8952
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelent ! Dr. Fraser is an excelente psychiatrist , I need him back or at list an opportunity to talk to him one last time for a closing, please ? Can be at the phone just for a few minutes. Thanks
About Dr. Douglas Fraser, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1821188038
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraser accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
Dr. Fraser has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
