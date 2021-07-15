Overview

Dr. Douglas Fraser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Fraser works at Lakeview Center in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.