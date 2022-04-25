Dr. Douglas Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Frank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwell Health Cancer Center270 Pulaski Rd Ste D, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 427-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
My husband had a malignant parotid tumor, facial paralysis and we were frightened (understatement). Dr Frank, Martha and his entire team were outstanding and the level of care we continue to receive is wonderful. It’s very scary to hear the C word but every time we met with Dr Frank and his staff our fears disappeared. The team of surgeons, nurses and experts he put together for the surgery was fantastic. We believe my husband’s good outcome is due to Dr Frank’s surgical expertise, it will continue to be a long journey but we feel so confident going forward with this amazing team. We highly recommend Dr Frank.
About Dr. Douglas Frank, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629055215
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Ny Medical College, Otolaryngology St Vincent'S Hsp & M C-Ny, General Surgery
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Thyroid Lobectomy and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.