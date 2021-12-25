Dr. Douglas Fraker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Fraker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing surgeon. He saved my life. I had an aggressive sarcoma in my adductor muscle and he removed it. I had no radiation and 8 years later I’m still here.
About Dr. Douglas Fraker, MD
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Fraker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraker has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraker.
