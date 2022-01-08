See All Dermatologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Douglas Fife, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Fife, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Uc Irvine Medical Center

Dr. Fife works at Vivida Dermatology in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vivida Dermatology
    1736 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
    Vivida Dermatology
    6460 Medical Center St, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (71)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Dr. Fife is an outstanding, meticulous, caring doctor. I had a scar revision done by him a year or so back and most recently a MOHS procedure on my ear. He is very thorough and made sure all of my skin cancer was removed. Dr. Fife has called me twice since my surgery to see how I was doing. He's thoughtful, and genuinely cares about each and everyone of his patients. His expertise in the field is second to none and I can't highly recommend him enough!
    Joanie N. — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Fife, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1225228034
    Education & Certifications

    Uc Irvine Medical Center
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Fife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fife is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Fife has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fife has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Warts and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fife on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fife. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fife.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

