Overview

Dr. Douglas Feeney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Feeney works at The Urology Group in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.