Dr. Douglas Feeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Feeney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Locations
The Urology Group - Fairfield925 Deis Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 841-7900Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Knowledgeable.
About Dr. Douglas Feeney, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649216326
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
Dr. Feeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feeney works at
Dr. Feeney has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Feeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feeney.
