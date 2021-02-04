See All General Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Douglas Ewing, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Ewing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Ewing works at Advanced Laparoscopic Association in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ and Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laparoscopic Association
    81 E State Rt 4 Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 646-1121
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Laparoscopic Associates
    35 Plaza Professional Ctr Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 646-1121
  3. 3
    Jersey City Office
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 470, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 646-1121
  4. 4
    St. Joseph's University Medical Center
    703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 646-1121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr Ewing explained the procedure clearly and concisely. He's also very polite and courteous. Excellent staff.
    — Feb 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Ewing, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245397017
    Education & Certifications

    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

