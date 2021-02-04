Dr. Ewing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Ewing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Ewing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Advanced Laparoscopic Association81 E State Rt 4 Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 646-1121Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Laparoscopic Associates35 Plaza Professional Ctr Ste 401, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 646-1121
Jersey City Office377 Jersey Ave Ste 470, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 646-1121
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (201) 646-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ewing explained the procedure clearly and concisely. He's also very polite and courteous. Excellent staff.
About Dr. Douglas Ewing, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245397017
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard College
- General Surgery
Dr. Ewing accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.