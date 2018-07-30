Overview

Dr. Douglas Emery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Emery works at Rhode Island ENT Physicians Inc in Providence, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI, Cumberland, RI and Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.