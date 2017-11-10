See All Orthodontists in Merrimack, NH
Dr. Douglas Elliott, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (418)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Elliott, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Merrimack, NH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Elliott works at Elliott Orthodontics in Merrimack, NH with other offices in New Boston, NH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Elliott Orthodontics
    27 Loop Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 488-0269
    Elliott Orthodontics
    52 High St, New Boston, NH 03070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 488-0270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
AcceleDent™ System Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Hypodontia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Incognito™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Insignia™ Dental Appliance Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Palatal Expander Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 418 ratings
    Patient Ratings (418)
    5 Star
    (400)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2017
    The entire staff at Elliott Orthodontics is a pleasure to interact with. My daughter had to get braces a second time and the course of treatment Dr. Elliott recommended was fabulous and we are so pleased with the results and entire experience.
    Bedford, NH — Nov 10, 2017
    About Dr. Douglas Elliott, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275794463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
