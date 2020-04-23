Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Edelman works at
Locations
University Pediatric AssociatesD1 Brier Hill Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 398-6821
University Pediatric Associates317 Cleveland Ave # 101A, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 398-6830
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edelman has been fantastic with our son. He is pleasant and patient with new parents. We really appreciate that he takes time to listen to your concerns and questions and gives useful information. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Douglas Edelman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS

