Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Dykman works at
Locations
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Assoc820 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-2116
Kent Island Office200 Saint Claire Pl Ste 100, Stevensville, MD 21666 Directions (410) 224-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great staff and when talking to him he makes his point and recommendations and get the job done. I am not a fan of going to the doctors but he has made the visits kinda nice.
About Dr. Douglas Dykman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942232939
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Lahey Clin Hosp
- Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington University St Louis
- John's Hopkins U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
