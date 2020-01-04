See All Gastroenterologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Douglas Drossman, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Dr. Douglas Drossman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Drossman works at Drossman Gastroenterology, PLLC in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Drossman Gastroenterology, PLLC
    5826 Fayetteville Rd Ste 201, Durham, NC 27713
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  University of North Carolina Hospital

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Constipation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jan 04, 2020
    Compassionate and helpful. Understands the brain-gut connection and explains things fully; glad to have found him.
    — Jan 04, 2020
    Gastroenterology
    52 years of experience
    English
    1962571232
    Nc Meml Hospital University Nc
    Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
    NC Meml Hosp-U NC
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Hofstra University
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Douglas Drossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drossman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drossman works at Drossman Gastroenterology, PLLC in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Drossman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Drossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drossman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

