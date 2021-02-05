Dr. Douglas Doyle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Doyle, DO
Overview
Dr. Douglas Doyle, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Doyle works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Health Ophthalmology2221 Health Dr SW Ste 1100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
Outstanding!
About Dr. Douglas Doyle, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023074879
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.