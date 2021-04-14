Dr. Doxey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Doxey, DPM
Dr. Douglas Doxey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sparks, NV.
Ford Center for Foot Surgery2321 Pyramid Way Ste A, Sparks, NV 89431 Directions (775) 331-1919
Veteran Affairs Medical Center500 W Fort St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 422-1000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Doxey is fantastic. He fixed my wife’s bunion and he did a fantastic job. He was very responsive and available for a doctor of his caliber. You are in good hands with Dr Doxey.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Doxey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doxey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doxey has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doxey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doxey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doxey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doxey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doxey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.