Overview

Dr. Douglas Downey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Downey works at Madison Hospital in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.