Dr. Douglas Dow, MD

Urology
4.1 (30)
Overview

Dr. Douglas Dow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Dow works at Urology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Associates
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 520, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-0202
    Webster
    250 Blossom St Ste 220, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-0202
    Urology Associates of Houston, PA
    8619 Broadway St Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 910-9428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas Dow, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1659371136
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    Internship
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dow speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

