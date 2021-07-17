Overview

Dr. Douglas Dow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Dow works at Urology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.