Dr. Dow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Dow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Dow works at
Locations
Urology Associates11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 520, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 332-0202
Webster250 Blossom St Ste 220, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-0202
Urology Associates of Houston, PA8619 Broadway St Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 910-9428
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We really like Dr Dow as a physician. His office staff at the Astoria office needs some training.
About Dr. Douglas Dow, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dow works at
Dr. Dow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dow speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.