Overview

Dr. Douglas Dothager, MD is a Pulmonologist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Dothager works at Pulmonary Physicians of Southern Illinois in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.