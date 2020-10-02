Dr. Douglas Dothager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dothager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dothager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Dothager, MD is a Pulmonologist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Locations
Memorial Medical Group Pulmonary Physicians4600 Memorial Dr Ste 200, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 233-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a knowledgeable professional physician. Kind and considerate
About Dr. Douglas Dothager, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871599738
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dothager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dothager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dothager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dothager has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dothager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dothager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dothager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dothager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dothager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.