Overview

Dr. Douglas Dorsay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dorsay works at Sarasota Vascular Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.