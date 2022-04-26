Dr. Douglas Dorsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Dorsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Dorsay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sarasota Vascular Specialists600 N Cattlemen Rd Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 274-4042Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Long time patient of Dr.Dorsay. He is comprehensive, explains things, and addresses the welfare of his patients.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790780229
- Baylor CM|Baylor University
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp|Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital|University Of South Carolina
- Boston U|Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Dr. Dorsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorsay has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.